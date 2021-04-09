Barack Obama Writes Moving Statement After Prince Philip's Death

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama remembered Prince Philip’s life in a moving statement on Friday.

“Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater,” the president said on Friday in a Twitter statement, which Michelle Obama also retweeted. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people.”

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The duke died just shy of his 100th birthday.