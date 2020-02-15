Barack and Michelle Obama marked Valentine’s Day on Friday with a sweet exchange of photographs on social media.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm,” former FLOTUS Michelle captioned this throwback snap of her husband doing what appeared to be snow angels with their daughters Malia and Sasha:

The former president described his wife as “my forever dance partner” with this image:

Obama era White House chief photographer Pete Souza, meanwhile, marked the occasion with this picture of his former boss on Valentine’s Day in 2013: