Obama Talks Pete Davidson, Aliens And 'Euphoria' In PSA For Midterm Elections

It’s not often that a former U.S. president publicly talks about aliens, “Euphoria” and Pete Davidson’s sex life, but that’s precisely what Barack Obama delivered Monday in a public service announcement for ATTN — in which he urged the youths to vote in November’s midterm elections.

“For those of you who are just turning 18 and were only 3 or 4 when I was elected, my name is Barack Obama,” he said in the video. “I was the 44th president of the United States, and I have the best jump shot in White House history.”

While voting in the midterms won’t help explain “the most complicated questions in the universe,” Obama said — namely, why he knows “so much about Pete Davidson’s dating life” — he still urged young Americans to make “your voice heard” and hold “your leaders accountable” by voting.

“I’ve heard a lot recently about how voting doesn’t solve everything, and I can see why you might think that. It won’t make “Outer Banks” or “Euphoria” Season 3 or Rihanna’s new album drop any faster,” the former president joked in the reference-laden PSA. But he lauded those who voted in 2020, noting that “more young people voted than in any other election since the 1970s.”

“The direction of the country changed” as a result, he said, and “hundreds of millions of Americans received life-saving vaccines.”

.@BarackObama has some thoughts for Gen Z about Pete Davidson's dating life, aliens, and why you should register to vote.



Indeed, the number of people who voted early in 2020 was higher than the total tally of early and absentee ballots in 2016, with 58.6 million ballots cast by late October 2020. And although former President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim the election was stolen, Democrats voted in record numbers and won.

“We made the biggest investment in history to fight climate change,” said Obama, referring to President Joe Biden’s $369-billion reconciliation package. “We’ve forgiven billions of dollars in student loan debt. And we finally released that huge report about aliens…”

“Oh, sorry, I mean Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” Obama joked.

Obama concluded his message by highlighting five major issues that will be on the ballot in the midterms: abortion rights, gun safety, school curriculums, immigration and climate change. He urged young voters to do their own research, saying that Gen Z has “the skills” to figure it out.

“Who knew there were so many secrets on the new Taylor Swift album?” he joked, praising fans’ sleuthing for hidden meaning in Swift’s new “Midnights” record. “Make sure you’re registered to vote.”