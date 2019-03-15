“I saw dead people everywhere,” said the witness.

Four people have been taken into custody, one of whom is in his late 20s and has been charged with murder. He will appear in Christchurch court on Saturday morning. According to a Twitter and Facebook account with the same name as the alleged shooter, a lengthy manifesto written by the self-identified 28-year-old Australian national indicates he was motivated to act out the shooting by white supremacy and extremism in the U.S. He also mentions being Islamophobic and believing in white nationalist ideas.

President Donald Trump tweeted in response on Friday morning, writing: “My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”