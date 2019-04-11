Read Barack Obama's Touching Letter Honoring Nipsey Hussle

Former President Barack Obama wrote a letter addressed to the family and friends of slain community activist, rapper and entrepreneur, Nipsey Hussle, brand marketing strategist Karen Civil revealed.

“Thank you to @BarackObama for sending this letter for me to read celebrating @NipseyHussle’s life & legacy,” Civil wrote on Thursday.

In the letter, Obama notes that he learned of Hussle’s music through his daughters Sasha and Malia. He added that he later learned more about the rapper’s “transformation and his community work,” the letter read, according to the photo.

“While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw potential,” the letter read. “He saw hope. He saw a community that, even through its flaws, taught him to always keep going.”

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot on March 31 outside of Marathon Clothing, the store he founded in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Since Hussle’s death, his fans and a number of public figures have publicly celebrated and recognized his work to revitalize the South Los Angeles community where he was raised.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced his plans to “officially submit a motion” to name the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles after Hussle, who invested in providing STEM programs to the youth in his community.

On Wednesday, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) honored Hussle and his community work on the House floor.

“I hope his memory inspires more good work in Crenshaw and communities like it,” Obama continued, according to the photo.