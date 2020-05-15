CORONAVIRUS

Barack Obama’s Cryptic Tweet Sets Twitter Alight With Speculation

"OMG, how to decipher this?" one person responded to the former president's single word post.

One word was all it took for former President Barack Obama to set social media alight on Thursday.

“Vote.,” he tweeted:

It’s unclear exactly why Obama issued the call to vote, some six months before the 2020 presidential election.

But many people suggested it was in response to Trump’s earlier single word post referencing his so-called “Obamagate” conspiracy theory that alleges Obama in 2016 led attempts to sabotage his incoming administration.

Others theorized that Trump’s recent attacks on in-mail voting and his widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic could have prompted Obama to respond. They also noted how Obama’s post garnered more than four times the number of “likes” as his successor’s tweet.

