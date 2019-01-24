Former White House photographer Pete Souza resurfaced an old “State of the Union” photograph to remind President Donald Trump how the address before a joint session of Congress should play out.

Souza shared a 2014 snap of then-President Barack Obama being greeted by then-Vice President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker John Boehner to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Back when our President was big enough to get along with a Speaker of the House from the opposition party and with whom he had major policy disagreements,” Souza, who has a long history of mocking Trump with photos he took during Obama’s presidency, wrote in the caption.

Trump agreed Wednesday to postpone the annual State of the Union speech until the end of the ongoing partial government shutdown, which he instigated in December after Democrats refused to submit to his demand for $5.7 billion to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.