FBI agents raided Stone’s Florida home Friday morning and arrested him on charges of obstruction, false statements and witness tampering as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion. Stone denies the allegations.

Souza shared this 2012 picture of Jagger performing in front of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to Instagram soon after:

It was Souza’s killer caption, however, that really took aim at Stone.

“A Rolling Stone (as opposed to a Roger Stone),” he wrote. He also included a line from the Stones’ 1968 hit “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Souza regularly throws shade by sharing old pictures from his time covering the Obama administration. He earlier posted a haunting 2015 image of the White House which he said was when “we all felt good about who was coming and going to the people’s house.”