Barack Obama Recalls Queen Elizabeth's 'Extraordinary Generosity' In Tribute

Barack Obama said Monday that he and his wife, Michelle Obama, were “lucky enough to know” Queen Elizabeth, whose state funeral took place the same day in London.

“Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity,” the former president wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing.”

Earlier this year, the BBC released a video clip of Obama sharing some of his favorite memories of the monarch, who he said “reminded me very much of my grandmother.” Obama included the video in his message on Monday.

He said she was “very gracious” and also had a “no-nonsense, wry sense of humor.” During their first visit together, Obama said the monarch “could not have been more kind of thoughtful to me or Michelle.”

The former president also recalled a sweet moment between the families, when the queen invited Michelle and the couple’s daughters, Sasha and Malia, to tea.

President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II during a state banquet in Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011, in London. WPA Pool via Getty Images

“She then offered the girls to drive in her golden carriage around the grounds of Buckingham Palace,” he said. “It was the sort of generosity and consideration that left a mark in my daughter’s lives that’s still there.”

Obama added that “getting to know her was one of the great privileges of my years in office.”

During a 2016 visit to London, the president told reporters that the queen “is truly one of my favorite people.”

The former president released a statement following the death of the queen on Sept. 8 at Balmoral in Scotland. The monarch was 96.

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us,” he said in the statement. “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

The Obamas did not attend Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, nor did former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, did attend the state funeral on Monday, as only current heads of state and their spouses were invited.

Instead, the politicians were invited along with George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter to attend a service of thanksgiving for the queen at the Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.

