Former President Barack Obama tweeted a message of support to a Sikh man who shared a photograph of himself wearing a rainbow turban in honor of Pride Month.
On Tuesday, Obama told Jiwandeep Kohli that he had “a lot to be proud of”:
Obama also wished everybody a “Happy Pride Month.”
Kohli, who is bisexual and appeared on ABC’s “The Great American Baking Show” in 2018, was left speechless by Obama’s response:
Kohli actually posed for the picture at San Diego Pride last year, BuzzFeed reported. He shared the image again on Saturday to mark the first day of Pride Month 2019.
The image went viral and Twitter users flooded Kohli’s timeline with heartwarming comments.
“The public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive,” Kohli told Mashable.
“I realize that by being so visible, I’m opening myself up to backlash and negativity, but it is entirely offset by the sense of community that it’s engendered,” he added. “I’m receiving so many messages of support and a sheer joy, and also a striking number of thanks from people who aren’t as fortunate as me to be able to display their identities.”