Former President Barack Obama tweeted a message of support to a Sikh man who shared a photograph of himself wearing a rainbow turban in honor of Pride Month.

On Tuesday, Obama told Jiwandeep Kohli that he had “a lot to be proud of”:

You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody! https://t.co/SO7mgnOkgl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2019

Obama also wished everybody a “Happy Pride Month.”

Kohli, who is bisexual and appeared on ABC’s “The Great American Baking Show” in 2018, was left speechless by Obama’s response:

I’m a fairly verbose person, but today I am lost for words. Thank you for your support and the complement, Mr. Obama. If I can ever repay them with pastries, please let me know! https://t.co/ZjJzXN4MM6 — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 4, 2019

Kohli actually posed for the picture at San Diego Pride last year, BuzzFeed reported. He shared the image again on Saturday to mark the first day of Pride Month 2019.

The image went viral and Twitter users flooded Kohli’s timeline with heartwarming comments.

“The public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive,” Kohli told Mashable.

“I realize that by being so visible, I’m opening myself up to backlash and negativity, but it is entirely offset by the sense of community that it’s engendered,” he added. “I’m receiving so many messages of support and a sheer joy, and also a striking number of thanks from people who aren’t as fortunate as me to be able to display their identities.”

My heart is absolutely exploding with the massive outpouring of love and support. I’m on my way to Rome for a conference and I’ll be using my seven hour layover to take it all in! — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 4, 2019