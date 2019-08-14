Looks like Barack Obama is spending the summer with his head in some very good books.

On Tuesday, the former president used a Facebook post to detail his summer reading list, and tops on his list was author Toni Morrison, who died Aug. 5 at the age of 88.

“To start, you can’t go wrong by reading or re-reading the collected works of Toni Morrison. Beloved, Song of Solomon, The Bluest Eye, Sula, everything else — they’re transcendent, all of them. You’ll be glad you read them.”

Obama also highly recommended Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys,” calling it “a necessary read, detailing the way Jim Crow and mass incarceration tore apart lives and wrought consequences that ripple into today.”

The complete list, which appears below, features everything from sci-fi to spy thrillers to Hope Jahren’s “Lab Girl,” which Obama described as “a beautifully written memoir about the life of a woman in science, a brilliant friendship, and the profundity of trees.”