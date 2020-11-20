Barack Obama Surprises A Super-Fan In The Sweetest Jimmy Kimmel Prank Ever

Jimmy Kimmel is known for his funny but often vicious pranks, from his recurring “Lie Witness News” segments to his annual Halloween gag where kids are tricked into thinking their parents ate all the candy.

But this one involving former President Barack Obama goes in a different direction: It just might be his kindest gag ever.

Kimmel’s team tricked retired Maryland auditor Joyce Taylor into thinking she was watching a recording of the former president reading from his new book, “A Promised Land,” remotely via a bookstore during Thursday night’s show.

Instead, Obama spoke directly to Taylor... and her reaction was priceless: