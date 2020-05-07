CORONAVIRUS

Barack Obama Surprises Locked Down Chicago Teachers On Video Call

The former president had a sweet exchange invoving the Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance."

It’s one coronavirus lockdown video call they won’t soon forget.

Chicago Public Schools educators said they were “overwhelmed,” honored,” “beyond excited” and even trembling when former President Barack Obama called them to mark National Teachers Appreciation Week.

Obama, a longtime Chicago resident, thanked three teachers for their dedication, asked them to explain how they got into teaching and heard them talk of the challenges they’ve faced during the coronavirus pandemic in a video that he tweeted Wednesday.

There was even a sweet exchange at the end involving the Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance,” which includes a cheeky reference to the former president.

