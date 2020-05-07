It’s one coronavirus lockdown video call they won’t soon forget.
Chicago Public Schools educators said they were “overwhelmed,” honored,” “beyond excited” and even trembling when former President Barack Obama called them to mark National Teachers Appreciation Week.
Obama, a longtime Chicago resident, thanked three teachers for their dedication, asked them to explain how they got into teaching and heard them talk of the challenges they’ve faced during the coronavirus pandemic in a video that he tweeted Wednesday.
There was even a sweet exchange at the end involving the Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance,” which includes a cheeky reference to the former president.
Check out the clip here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter