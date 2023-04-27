Barack Obama Takes On A Regular Job In New Netflix Docuseries About America’s Workforce

Former President Barack Obama is teaming up with Netflix yet again for the new docuseries “Working: What We Do All Day.”

Narrated by Obama, the limited series chronicles his visits to three American workplaces as he explores what having a “good” job really means in today’s climate.

“We may not think about it, but we’re all a part of something larger than any single one of us,” he says in a voiceover in the two-minute sneak peek. “And our work is one of the forces that connects us.”

On Thursday, Obama dropped a trailer for the series on Twitter.

I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on @Netflix on May 17. pic.twitter.com/GNQPns6Mzf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 27, 2023

Inspired by Studs Terkel’s 1974 book “Working,” the four-part docuseries is directed by Caroline Suh.

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are among the project’s executive producers via their production company Higher Ground, which has an ongoing deal with Netflix.

The pair founded their company in 2018, and have released several media projects — including the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory” — which centers on a culture clash between American and Chinese workers at a glass-manufacturing plant in Ohio.

Last September, the former politician also became the second president to win an Emmy award for his narration work on Netflix’s 2022 documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”