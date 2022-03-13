Politics

Barack Obama Tests Positive For COVID, Says He's 'Feeling Fine'

The former president said he tested positive after having a "scratchy throat for a couple days."
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Barack Obama, seen in January, announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former President Barack Obama, seen in January, announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is generally “feeling fine.”

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he posted on Twitter.

The 60-year-old said his infection is a reminder for those unvaccinated to get the shot, “even as cases go down.”

Cases have been falling in the U.S. over the past 30 days but more than 1,400 deaths due to the virus are still being reported each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Nina Golgowski - Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

CoronavirusCOVID-19Barack Obama COVID-19 vaccine