Barack Obama Tests Positive For COVID, Says He's 'Feeling Fine'

Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is generally “feeling fine.”
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he posted on Twitter.
The 60-year-old said his infection is a reminder for those unvaccinated to get the shot, “even as cases go down.”
Cases have been falling in the U.S. over the past 30 days but more than 1,400 deaths due to the virus are still being reported each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
