Barack Obama Tests Positive For COVID, Says He's 'Feeling Fine'

Former President Barack Obama, seen in January, announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is generally “feeling fine.”

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

The 60-year-old said his infection is a reminder for those unvaccinated to get the shot, “even as cases go down.”

Cases have been falling in the U.S. over the past 30 days but more than 1,400 deaths due to the virus are still being reported each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.