Former President Barack Obama on Thursday morning tweeted a photo of his family volunteering at a food bank to wish Americans a happy Thanksgiving.

“Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time ― and turkey, a maybe a little football ― with the ones we love,” Obama captioned the image of himself with former first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21.

“From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving,” he added.

It’s unclear exactly when or where the image was taken.

The Obamas volunteered at food banks on multiple occasions during his presidency. Obama last year helped out ahead of Thanksgiving at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Michelle Obama also marked the holiday with a family picture, reportedly taken before Sasha Obama’s prom in May:

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, posted a message in all-caps alongside a slide wishing all Americans “a very happy and blessed” holiday from himself and first lady Melania Trump.

Trump flew to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday to celebrate the holiday there.