Barack Obama Warns Of Republicans ‘Rigging The Game’

Barack Obama on Friday called out GOP voter suppression laws, suggesting companies have “a big responsibility” to at least speak out against them as some did when new restrictions were introduced in Georgia in March.

During a virtual Economic Club of Chicago event, the former president said Republican-sponsored bills being introduced nationwide — and GOP support of ex-president Donald Trump’s election lies — were the “kind of dangerous behavior that we’re going to have to push back on.”

It transcends policy, he said.

“It really has to do with the basic rules by which we all have agreed to keep this diverse, multiracial democracy functioning,” Obama added.

“Are we going to stick to those rules or are we going to start rigging the game in a way that breaks it?” he asked. “And that’s not going to be good for business, not to mention not good for our soul.”

