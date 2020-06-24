Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday warned Democrats against thinking they’ve already won the 2020 election.

“We can’t be complacent or smug or sense that somehow it’s so obvious that this president hasn’t done a good job, because look, he won once,” Obama said of President Donald Trump during a virtual fundraiser for and with the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“This is serious business,” Obama continued during the online event that raised a reported $11 million for his former vice president’s campaign.

“Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough,” he said. “And I hold myself and Michelle and our kids to that same standard.”

Obama, who endorsed Biden via the video below in April, warned that “just because this energy is out there, it does not mean that it assures our victory.”

He also acknowledged Biden’s campaign would look different to a traditional campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 120,000 people nationwide.

“Unlike our current president, we recognize that we have a public health crisis going on,” said Obama, an apparent reference to Trump’s decision to press on with hosting rallies against the advice of public health experts and as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases start to rise again in multiple states.