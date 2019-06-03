SPORTS

Barack Obama Gets Hero's Welcome At NBA Finals In Toronto With Cheers, 'MVP' Chants

Former U.S. president greeted with cheers and chants during the game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Former President Barack Obama was given a rapturous welcome in Toronto as he attended game two of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. 

Fans stood, cheered and chanted “MVP” as the former president was shown on the scoreboard during a break in the game action: 

The Warriors won 109-104, tying the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.  

