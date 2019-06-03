Former President Barack Obama was given a rapturous welcome in Toronto as he attended game two of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
Fans stood, cheered and chanted “MVP” as the former president was shown on the scoreboard during a break in the game action:
The Warriors won 109-104, tying the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.
