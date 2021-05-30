If Trump Vanished, Few Republicans Would Look For Him, Quips Ex-GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock

Most Republican elected officials are so weary of Donald Trump and his relentless negative impact on the party that if he “disappeared tomorrow I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party,” former GOP Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock speculated Sunday.

“Maybe a few prosecutors,” she joked to Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” But “not Republicans.”

The problem, Comstock noted, is that while Republicans “want to get away from him,” Trump is “not going to go away.” And Republican lawmakers have to figure out a way to continue to help govern, despite that, and support things like a crucial decision to create a Jan. 6 commission.

“This is not about Democrats or Republicans,” she added, referring to the commission, which won’t be created thanks to a filibuster by Republicans in the Senate. “It’s about the country, and it’s about getting to the truth, and it’s about protecting the Capitol, the people who work there, and also making sure this never happens again.”

Comstock is confident that there will be a “thorough investigation” — though now it apparently won’t include the Republicans — in large part because of the heartfelt pleas to lawmakers and the press by fallen Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s grieving mom and partner, and supporting fellow officers Michael Fanone and Michael Dunn.

“As lot of people still don’t understand how violent” the assault on the Capitol was, noted Comstock. “Officer Fanone was tased 12 times at the back of his neck ... he has traumatic brain injuries and ... almost died that day,” said Comstock. “He suffered a heart attack, and people are still talking about these [attackers] were like tourists. We need to have that full story out. It’s going to get out one way or the other.”

