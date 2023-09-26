Barbara Corcoran, Others Flood Travis Kelce's Instagram After He Was Seen With Taylor Swift

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Kelce posted on Instagram for the first time since he was seen with Taylor Swift, and Swifties are begging him to be good to “mom.”

“Travis what are your intentions with my mom,” one person asked in a reference to the Grammy winner.

Even Barbara Corcoran from “Shark Tank” told Kelce, “I’m your biggest fan (since Sunday).”

Kelce and Swift made headlines on Sunday when Swift watched Kelce play in a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Kelce’s mom. Swift’s fans have speculated for weeks that the two are dating after Kelce admitted on his podcast that he’d tried to give his number to the singer when she performed in Kansas City.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Taylor Swift and Kelce's mom were in attendance as the Chiefs crushed the Bears 41-10. AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Last week, Kelce said on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he had invited Swift to watch a game.

“I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead; you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which one’s a little more lit,’” the NFL player said, referring to the Chiefs’ stadium.

Swifties welcomed Kelce to the metaphoric family, calling him dad.

“I heard that you’re our new dad,” one person commented. “Welcome to the family!”

“You have a whole ARMY behind you now and we already adore you. treat our girl good,” another said.

Others referenced Swift’s song lyrics, asking “are the terrible and cruel rumors true,” a nod to Swift’s song “New Romantics,” and “knew he was a killa first time that i saw him,” a reference to “...Ready For It?”

The internet couldn’t get enough of Swift and Kelce on Sunday. Fans posted memes for every interaction the two had and brainstormed couple names.

Advertisement

Let's decide.



Is it Tayvis or Traylor? pic.twitter.com/qhMVMz97sU — Ryan - Eras Tour SG 9 March (@evermore_rep) September 25, 2023