Former Trump Exec Alleges Yet More Examples Of His Early Racism In New Book Excerpt

A former top executive in the Trump Organization details yet more alleged examples of Donald Trump’s early racist, misogynist and anti-Semitic behavior in excerpts from her upcoming tell-all book about her time working for the president.
Barbara Res, who was vice president in charge of construction at the Trump family company, recalls her former boss’ offensive comments about Black people, women and Jews in passages from “Tower of Lies: What My 18 Years of Working With Donald Trump Reveals About Him” that were obtained and published by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
“Bigotry and bias control Donald’s view of the world,” Res wrote in her book to be released Tuesday, per the Times.
In one passage, Res recalled Trump’s anger at seeing a Black man working on the construction of Trump Tower. Trump didn’t want people thinking his flagship building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, was being built by Black people, alleged Res.
Trump cracked a Holocaust-themed joke in front of Jewish executives and routinely spoke in meetings about women’s looks, alleged Res, who said he also once ordered her to fire a woman just because she was pregnant.
While Res’ book is just one of many memoirs from former Trump associates and allies that have alleged offensive actions on the part of the president throughout his career, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh dismissed the latest set of allegations.
“This is transparently a disgruntled former employee packaging a bunch of lies in a book to make money,” he told the Times.
Res has been a persistent thorn in her former employee’s side since before the 2016 election, claiming Trump lied about almost dying in a helicopter crash and tried to illegally ban Braille from the elevator button panel in Trump Tower.
