Barbara Res, a former longtime executive of The Trump Organization, replied in no uncertain terms when MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked if she thought President Donald Trump is “a snowflake.”

“Oh, absolutely. Absolutely,” Res responded on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Beat.”

“I mean, he does the worst things and when somebody just does a little thing, ‘How dare they? This is the United States they’re insulting,’” she noted. “I mean, it’s just ridiculous.”

Res, who was the organization’s vice president in charge of construction, later revealed the moment she believed Trump turned into a caricature of himself, saying he “wasn’t that bad” before.

“People started thinking he was a little bit of a joke but more later, later on when he started to get involved with the models and the Trumpites and the wine and all that stuff and ‘The Apprentice.’ That, to me, and many people, was he was like a cartoon at that point,” she explained.

Check out the interview above.