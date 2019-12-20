Former Trump Exec Issues Stark Warning About What Trump Will Do After Impeachment

A former top executive in the Trump Organization has a warning about what President Donald Trump will do once the impeachment process is complete.

“He always is able to shuffle it off to someone else and walk away from it unscathed,” Barbara Res, who was vice president in charge of construction at the president’s family company, said on MSNBC Thursday.

Right now, she said, Trump is looking for someone to blame.

“In my mind, he’s going around saying, ‘Well, it shouldn’t have happened and you let it happen,’” she said.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow pointed out that acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was reportedly on the outs and could leave the White House next month.

But Res said Trump’s search for a scapegoat won’t end there.

“He will, once he gets through this ― and he probably will ― he will exact revenge on a lot of people,” she warned. “A lot of people.”

See her full conversation with Maddow above.