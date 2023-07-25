“Barbie” fans are looking to get their hands on a particularly special doll after Michael Cera’s hilarious turn as Allan in Greta Gerwig’s hit movie.

Auction prices for Ken’s long-discontinued friend appeared to soar after the release of the summer blockbuster, which has broken multiple box office records since Friday.

Bids on one pre-owned and unboxed Allan reached $350 on eBay on Tuesday, while a another “untouched” version of the doll was listed at a starting bid of $605.

Allan, who was discontinued in 1964, hasn’t always been a collector’s items.

Florence Theriault, a doll expert and owner of the Theriault’s auction house, told HuffPost the sidekick was never a big draw for real Barbie enthusiasts, who were most interested in the fashion.

While a perfectly boxed, mint condition Allan could have fetched as much as $200 before the “Barbie” bubble, Theriault said most pre-owned Allans used to be worth next to nothing.

Michael Cera is a fan favorite as awkward Allan in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie. Warner Bros.

Moviegoers were tickled by Cera’s portrayal of Allan as Ken’s awkward buddy, who ends up playing a key role in saving Barbieland.

The “Arrested Development” star agreed with Barbie lovers who have long suspected Allan is particularly keen on Ken.

“Well, the way I read it in the script was that Allan is sort of obsessed with Ken, if not in love with him,” Cera told Screen Rant in an interview earlier this month.

“I love that he just wants the best for Ken, even if that means Ken not being near him,” Cera said. “He wants Ken’s happiness. I thought that was sort of a life of servitude in a way. Distant yearning.”

“Barbie” features an array of hunks playing different variations of Ken. Lead Ryan Gosling is joined by rival Ken Simu Liu, as well as Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and wrestler John Cena, who plays a majestic Mermaid Ken.

