Congrats are in order for Greta Gerwig and her longtime beau, Noah Baumbach, after the pair reportedly tied the knot.
The two recently wed at the New York City Hall after 12 years of dating, a representative for the “Barbie” director confirmed to People on Wednesday.
The happy couple first met while filming Baumbach’s 2010 comedy-drama film, “Greenberg,” in which Gerwig also starred in. Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, started dating just a year later. Page Six reports they got engaged in 2020.
Over the summer, Gerwig became an icon after directing the critically-acclaimed “Barbie” film, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year in North America. She co-wrote the film’s screenplay alongside her now-hubby.
The duo welcomed their first baby together, son Harold, in 2019. They quietly welcomed their second son, whose name has not been revealed yet, back in July. Baumbach is also dad to son Rohmer, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Representatives for Gerwig and Baumbach didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
Back in 2019, the “White Noise” filmmaker gushed to Vogue about teaming up for cinematic projects with his now-wife.
“I’d show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I’m watching her movie,” Baumbach shared of how they collaborate together.
“I don’t want to sound sickeningly happy, but it’s a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make,” he added. “I don’t know how else to say it without saying ‘great’ a lot.”