We may never achieve a waistline the size of a thumb or go out with a dreamboat like Ken, but not all of Barbie’s fantastic plastic lifestyle is out of reach.

The Mattel doll is opening up her famed Malibu Dreamhouse — or, at least, a human-sized approximation of it — on Airbnb for a one-time-only booking in honor of her 60th anniversary. The best part: Staying in her playful pink pad will cost just $60 a night plus taxes and fees.

According to a release issued by Mattel, the three-story, ocean-front “Dreamhouse” is based in Malibu and features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an infinity pool, private cinema, sports court, office, hobby room, meditation space, a dressing room that would make Carrie Bradshaw gasp, outdoor dining terrace and a gallery wall calling out Barbie’s countless achievements. It sleeps four guests so there’s plenty of room for your very own Ken and Skipper, and everything is decked out in cutesy, Barbie-approved details like a super-sized hot pink boom box, surfboard and the part-time astronaut’s personal space suit.

As trendy and luxe as this place may be, there’s an empowering message underneath it all. To highlight Barbie’s role as a before-her-time homeowner and global inspiration, Airbnb guests will enjoy experiences with a few other female role models and business owners, from a private fencing lesson with Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad and a tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, to cooking lessons with chef Gina Clarke-Helm and a meet-and-great with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin followed by a hair makeover. A donation will also be made to the Barbie Dream Gap initiative, which strives to empower young girls.

And how, pray tell, does one check in? On Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT, Airbnb will allow booking for the exclusive one-time, two-night-max stay. While it’s not a contest, demand for the Dreamhouse is high, so set your alarm and clear your calendar; guests must schedule their visit from Sunday, Oct. 27 to Tuesday, Oct. 29.

And now for the part you really need to know: Yes, there is Wi-Fi.