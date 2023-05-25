Margot Robbie Name-Drops One Actor Who Almost Scored A Role In 'Barbie'

Robbie, who’s also a producer for the film, explained in a cover story published Wednesday that she and Gerwig were seeking “a certain ineffable combination of beauty and exuberance,” and the “Wonder Woman” star fit the description.

Advertisement

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie said.

“Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

Gadot, however, was not available to take on a role in the film, according to Vogue.

The two actors may not have been able to get together for the film about the iconic Mattel toy. However, Robbie hasn’t been quiet about her love for Gadot, who played the title role in “Wonder Woman.”

In a 2017 interview with People, Robbie revealed that she “immediately wrote” to Gadot and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins to express how proud she was to portray another woman in the DC Extended Universe: Harley Quinn.

Advertisement

“I sat there watching that movie, and not only was I engrossed in the film ’cause it’s a brilliant film, I thought, ‘I’m a woman in the DC universe and they right now have made me so proud to be there.’ So yeah, anytime I see Gal I wanna ‘give her a big hug.’”