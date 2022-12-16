Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Dazzle In Instantly Iconic 'Barbie' Teaser

Audiences received an early Christmas gift this week by way of a teaser trailer for “Barbie,” easily one of the most hotly anticipated films of 2023.

Unveiled Friday, the “Barbie” teaser winks at “2001: A Space Odyssey,” with narrator Helen Mirren sharing a bit of the titular doll’s origin story. After a swimsuit-clad Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) herself is revealed, the clip offers swirling glimpses of the other Mattel-inspired characters, including co-stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Issa Rae.

Advertisement

Watch the “Barbie” teaser below.

Due out July 21, “Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig from a script she co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach. The creators have shared very little about the film’s plot, but have confirmed that it follows Barbie and Ken as they learn to navigate the real world.

Buzz on the movie began ramping up this summer, when Gosling and Robbie were photographed by paparazzi on the Los Angeles set, wearing head-to-toe neon costumes and in-line skates.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa in "Barbie." Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Advertisement

Though Robbie has said she and Gosling were “mortified” by the photos, she nonetheless praised the experience of bringing Barbie to life, telling Variety: “I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids.”

Speaking to British GQ in May, Liu revealed he was convinced to join the “Barbie” cast at the suggestion of an agent, who said the screenplay was one of the best he’d ever read.