EntertainmentTwitterMoviesMemes

'Barbie' Movie Sparks Meme That Exposes Men Who Are Unworthy Of Their Female Partners

A new poster for the film reads: “She’s everything. He’s just Ken.” Twitter users have found hilarious examples of couples fitting that description.
Elyse Wanshel

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Ken is by no means the only guy with a Barbie girl in this Barbie world.

On Tuesday, a number of official posters dropped for director Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie” movie, prompting some real-life comparisons to the plastic dolls.

Based on Mattel’s iconic toy line, the film includes multiple versions of Barbie and Ken, with Issa Rae playing a president Barbie, Dua Lipa as a mermaid Barbie, and Kate McKinnon as a Barbie who “is always in the splits,” according to posters for each of their characters. Michael Cera, meanwhile, plays a male doll simply named Allan.

Yet the best posters of the batch belong to the movie’s stars, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who play the original Barbie and Ken.

Robbie’s poster bears a tagline that simply reads, “Barbie is everything.”

But things get very funny with the tagline for Gosling’s poster, which says, “He’s just Ken.”

The main poster for the film, which is slated for a July 21 release, features both Robbie and Gosling with a combined tagline for the toy couple: “She’s everything. He’s just Ken.”

The hilariously accurate description of the two dolls resonated with Twitter users this week, and many were able to come up with other fictional and real-life couples who emit a similar vibe.

To check out a Malibu dream house’s worth of hilarious tweets, just scroll down — no assembly required.

