What's Hot

War Of Words Between Disney, Ron DeSantis Heats Up At Annual Meeting

Opinion: The Cowardice, Selfishness And Ignorance Of The Easily Offended

Private Equity May Be A Ticking Time Bomb For Public Pension Plans

Fox News Panelist Claims No One Will Run For Office If Trump Is Indicted

Days After School Shooting, DeSantis Signs Permitless Gun Law

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone Recounts Harrowing House Fire Ordeal

UConn Wins March Madness With 76-59 Smothering Of SDSU

Gwen Stefani's Furry Boots Steal The Show At The 2023 CMT Music Awards

McDonald's Temporarily Closes U.S. Offices Ahead Of Expected Layoffs

Train Derailment Near The Hague Kills 1, Injures Several

1 'Love Is Blind' Couple Has A Big Blowup — And Another Came Out Of Nowhere

Ben Affleck Scorches Matt Damon's Wordle Obsession With A Best-Buddy Burn

Entertainmentbarbie margot robbieGreta Gerwig

New ‘Barbie’ Movie Trailer May Be The Pinkest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

The trailer also features actors Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Nicola Coughlan, each playing a different variation of the iconic doll.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The second trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming big-screen “Barbie” film starring Margot Robbie dropped on Tuesday, and you should be prepared for a pink overload.

True to the iconic doll’s style, the movie features every possibility of pink, including pink clothing, pink cars, pink airplanes and pink movie theaters.

However, Pink, the singer, doesn’t seem to appear at all.

The trailer does suggest that the film features every possibility of Barbie, with actors like Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, and Nicola Coughlan, each playing a different variation of Barbie.

For instance, Dupa Lipa’s Barbie is a mermaid, while Issa Rae is president.

Meanwhile, all the versions of Ken, played by actors like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, are just named Ken.

Along with the pink-laden celebrity cameos, the film may also include some innuendo, such as a scene where Gosling’s Ken asks Robbie’s Barbie to spend the night.

“Why?” she asks.

“Because we’re girlfriend and boyfriend,” Ken responds.

“To do what?” she asks.

“I’m actually not sure,” he admits.

You can see the video below.

So far, the film’s trailer has attracted strong opinions.

“Barbie,” directed by Gerwig from a script she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, will be released on July 21.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community