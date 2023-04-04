New ‘Barbie’ Movie Trailer May Be The Pinkest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

The second trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming big-screen “Barbie” film starring Margot Robbie dropped on Tuesday, and you should be prepared for a pink overload.

True to the iconic doll’s style, the movie features every possibility of pink, including pink clothing, pink cars, pink airplanes and pink movie theaters.

However, Pink, the singer, doesn’t seem to appear at all.

The trailer does suggest that the film features every possibility of Barbie, with actors like Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, and Nicola Coughlan, each playing a different variation of Barbie.

For instance, Dupa Lipa’s Barbie is a mermaid, while Issa Rae is president.

Meanwhile, all the versions of Ken, played by actors like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, are just named Ken.

Along with the pink-laden celebrity cameos, the film may also include some innuendo, such as a scene where Gosling’s Ken asks Robbie’s Barbie to spend the night.

“Why?” she asks.

“Because we’re girlfriend and boyfriend,” Ken responds.

“To do what?” she asks.

“I’m actually not sure,” he admits.

You can see the video below.

So far, the film’s trailer has attracted strong opinions.

