“Barbie” fans are confused by why there’s so much “Ken-ergy” in this year’s Oscar nominations.
While the feminism-friendly blockbuster scored eight nominations at Tuesday morning’s announcements, including Best Picture, director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were each snubbed for Best Director and Best Lead Actress. (Gerwig was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, though.)
Meanwhile, the movie’s alpha-Ken, Ryan Gosling, snagged a nomination for supporting actor and another nod for the musical number “I’m Just Ken.”
In response to Gosling getting a nomination over Robbie, people on social media wondered if the Academy was willfully ignoring “Barbie’s” message.
“Wait so Ryan Gosling was nominated for his role as Ken but Margot Robbie wasn’t nominated when she played Barbie, the literal main character???” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a GIF of a shocked Barbie doll.
“I think the voters missed the point.”
“Nominating Ken but not Barbie is literally the plot of the movie,” author Brad Meltzer wrote on Threads, adding a GIF of Robbie from the film.
On X, screenwriter Andrea Mann imagined what Ken would say about this year’s nods while reposting the Academy’s announcement.
“Ken: You guys aren’t doing patriarchy very well,” she wrote. “Corporate Man: We’re actually doing patriarchy very well... we’re just better at hiding it.”
Though some were disappointed with how the Oscar nominations played out, one movie fan made a fair point on X about how the film was promoted.
Meanwhile, author Jen Ashley Wright shared on Threads that Gerwig and Robbie’s snubs weren’t a huge surprise to her.
Other “Barbie” fans looked for the silver living, however, with one user on X noting that Gosling will probably perform “I’m Just Ken” at the awards ceremony now.
People will see how many Oscars “Barbie” wins when the 96th Academy Awards take place on March 10.
See all the best reactions below: