“Barbie” fans are confused by why there’s so much “Ken-ergy” in this year’s Oscar nominations.

While the feminism-friendly blockbuster scored eight nominations at Tuesday morning’s announcements, including Best Picture, director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were each snubbed for Best Director and Best Lead Actress. (Gerwig was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, though.)

Meanwhile, the movie’s alpha-Ken, Ryan Gosling, snagged a nomination for supporting actor and another nod for the musical number “I’m Just Ken.”

In response to Gosling getting a nomination over Robbie, people on social media wondered if the Academy was willfully ignoring “Barbie’s” message.

“Wait so Ryan Gosling was nominated for his role as Ken but Margot Robbie wasn’t nominated when she played Barbie, the literal main character???” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a GIF of a shocked Barbie doll.

“I think the voters missed the point.”

“Nominating Ken but not Barbie is literally the plot of the movie,” author Brad Meltzer wrote on Threads, adding a GIF of Robbie from the film.

On X, screenwriter Andrea Mann imagined what Ken would say about this year’s nods while reposting the Academy’s announcement.

“Ken: You guys aren’t doing patriarchy very well,” she wrote. “Corporate Man: We’re actually doing patriarchy very well... we’re just better at hiding it.”

Though some were disappointed with how the Oscar nominations played out, one movie fan made a fair point on X about how the film was promoted.

Ryan Gosling was the highlight of Barbie, and they promoted the hell out of the Ferrera monologue, so not surprised she got nominated also, it's all about marketing ✨ #Oscars2024 — JIR (@jeyfree21) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, author Jen Ashley Wright shared on Threads that Gerwig and Robbie’s snubs weren’t a huge surprise to her.

Other “Barbie” fans looked for the silver living, however, with one user on X noting that Gosling will probably perform “I’m Just Ken” at the awards ceremony now.

The only saving grace of the Oscar’s now is that we now get to watch Ryan Gosling perform I’m just Ken live #Oscars2024 — Eric (@spanishguy05) January 23, 2024

People will see how many Oscars “Barbie” wins when the 96th Academy Awards take place on March 10.

See all the best reactions below:

nominating Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor but NOT Greta for directing or Margot for actress???? I-#Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/sCAjAFgqyb — syd (@sudsley) January 23, 2024

ryan gosling sweetie i love you but it's not your year #Oscars2024 — loutenant kif kroker (@monstrumology_) January 23, 2024

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig weren’t snubbed it just wasn’t a great movie and Ryan Gosling very obviously was amazing in it. The consolation prize is the billion dollars it made — amil (@amil) January 23, 2024

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie *not* nominated for Best Director and Best Actress - the fuck?! #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/YYSbNdaN9y — Pip (@pipmadeley) January 23, 2024

you just know ryan gosling is as pissed as everyone else - if not more - that he got nominated but margot didn’t. #oscars #Oscars2024 — marinalikeaboatyard (@marinacarlson) January 23, 2024

“i’m just ken” actually receiving an oscar nomination for best original song………….... pic.twitter.com/stipxhn6rV — wiLL (@willfulchaos) January 23, 2024

Not saying she should’ve necessarily won. But Greta Gerwig not even being nominated for an Oscar for Best Director for BARBIE is one of the biggest failures I’ve ever seen in any award show. An absolutely mind-boggling omission. Can’t comprehend it. What are we doing #Oscars2024 — Ben Tobin (@Ben__Tobin) January 23, 2024

greta gerwig is not nominated for best director????? #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/tVNjsTi99w — ale (@greeneclarks) January 23, 2024

I see the Oscar voters are still white men who only care about white men. #Oscars2024 https://t.co/fRcE9AmfRV — Valentina Valentini (@ByValentinaV) January 23, 2024

how it feels knowing Ryan Gosling is nominated for playing Ken and Margot Robbie was snubbed for playing BARBIE #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/7qqZeYoLBQ — Jo wants a #FREEPALESTINE (@jomsksk) January 23, 2024