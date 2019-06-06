Barbra Streisand's Cloned Dogs Paw Their Respects At Grave Of 'Mom'

Barbra Streisand honored the death of her beloved Coton de Tulear Samantha with a three-pooch salute.

In an Instagram photo posted Wednesday, the entertainment icon had her dogs pose at the grave of “mom” Samantha.

Two of them, Scarlet and Violet, were cloned from the cells of Samantha, Streisand revealed last year. Samantha, or Sammie, a constant companion of the Oscar winner for 14 years, died in 2017. But her legacy lives on in Scarlet and Violet.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand said in 2018. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

The other dog, in the center, is a “cousin,” Fanny, Streisand noted.

Reaction to Streisand’s memorial image in the Instagram comments ranged from “sick” to “touching.”

KMazur via Getty Images Barbra Streisand and her dog Sammie on tour in 2006.