Barbra Streisand Turns One Of Her Biggest Hits Into An Anti-Trump Anthem

Barbra Streisand’s 1979 hit “Enough Is Enough” has been used in a super PAC-sponsored music video that blasts Donald Trump for the president’s record on failing the LGBTQ+ community.

“Enough Is Enough” plays repeatedly as the video arcs to its conclusion, ending with a message from Streisand herself.

“Vote proud,” said the 78-year-old hitmaker, long an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I wrote Enough Is Enough many years ago,” Roberts said in a statement. “Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer recorded it and had a global #1 record, selling millions. And all these years later it has become an anthem for change and equality in America today. I am proud to be working with MeidasTouch on this initiative to spread the message using my song.”

“We got the rights to the song, with Bruce’s total support ― unlike the methods that Trump uses, where he does not even ask permission from the songwriters,” MeidasTouch co-founder Brett Meiselas added, referencing the Trump campaign’s repeated unauthorized usage of music from the likes of Linkin Park and R.E.M.

The original version of “Enough Is Enough” with Donna Summer, recorded for Streisand’s 21st album, “Wet,” spent 17 weeks on the Billboard charts in 1979.

