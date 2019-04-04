Barbra Streisand And Kris Kristofferson Have 'A Star Is Born' Reunion

They’re evergreen in their own way, and they still rock.

Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, co-stars in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” reunited ― and Babs posted the photo evidence on Wednesday with a hint at something to come.

“It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday. Stay tuned…” Streisand wrote.

Streisand, now 76, played aspiring singer Esther Hoffman, and Kristofferson, 82, was John Norman Howard, the has-been rocker who falls for her.

Like her 2018 “A Star Is Born” counterpart Lady Gaga, who took home the Oscar in February for best original song with “Shallow,” Streisand won in the same category with “Evergreen.”

Streisand and Kristofferson have reunited from time to time, E! News pointed out. They co-presented at the 2011 Grammy Awards, and they appeared together in 2013 at the Chaplin Award Gala honoring Streisand.