Barbra Streisand Feels 'Nothing But Sympathy' For Michael Jackson Accusers

Barbra Streisand is speaking out to clarify her comments on sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson after claiming his accusers were “thrilled” by the experience.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them. The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children. It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”

Streisand sparked outrage on Friday over a Times of London interview in which she dismissed the seriousness of the assault allegations brought by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom appear in the recent “Finding Neverland” documentary sharing their stories on Jackson.

Though Streisand said, “I feel bad for the children,” she called the pop star “very sweet” and “very childlike” before proceeding to defend his behavior, implying Robson and Safechuck weren’t really molested.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” she said.

Barbra Streisand's comments on Michael Jackson's accusers are ... outrageous and perplexing to say the very least. pic.twitter.com/eFSTZUu4bz — Alexander W. McCall (@awmccall) March 22, 2019