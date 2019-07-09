Barbra Streisand Has Best Line About Rumored Affair With Prince Charles

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Barbra Streisand didn't spill the tea about an alleged romance with Prince Charles, but she had a funny one-liner about it.

She is Funny Girl, after all.

Barbra Streisand seemed to take a swipe at old rumors of a romance with Prince Charles with a funny bit at her London concert over the weekend.

The singer reminisced about her 1994 show at Wembley Arena as a giant screen projected photos of her meeting Charles backstage. She also showed a picture of him visiting her 20 years earlier, when she was recording in Los Angeles. An old newspaper headline linking the pair appeared in the Hyde Park stage background as well.

“If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first real Jewish princess!” Streisand quipped.

Streisand was rumored to be romantically involved with the prince after his 1992 separation from Princess Diana.

Christopher Andersen, author of the 2016 book “Game of Crowns,” told “Inside Edition” the two “had a secret rendezvous at the Bel-Air Hotel that no one knows about.” He added that Diana was aware that something was going on. Andersen wrote in his book that the get-together was officially designated as a “private tea.”

Watch Streisand take her London audience down “memories” lane in the clip below.