Barbra Streisand Answers Richard E. Grant's Fan Letter 47 Years Later

Richard E. Grant is riding a career high as a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee for the film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” ― but nothing prepared him for validation from Barbra Streisand.

The 61-year-old actor on Tuesday posted a picture of himself outside Streisand’s house with a fan letter he wrote to the legendary performer when he was 14.

“You don’t know me yet,” he wrote to Streisand, who won a Best Actress Oscar for 1968′s “Funny Girl.” Grant went on to invite the star to get away from the limelight and heal from her breakup with Ryan O’Neal by staying at Grant’s family home in Swaziland.

As a lifelong fan of someone you’ll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand Asked Security for permission & he replied ‘It’s a public road, but thanks for asking’ Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding! pic.twitter.com/3SohXKpgZT — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 29, 2019

Babs apparently didn’t reply then, but she did this time: “What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14! and look at u now!”

Streisand praised Grant’s performance in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and, well, it’s everything a Streisand devotee could ever want.

Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14 ! and look at u now! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 29, 2019

Grant thanked her and joked about his unannounced visit.

I cannot begin to properly express what your generous reply has meant to me! THANK YOU. And most especially for NOT calling Security to have me arrested!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/IqLWDYGqsa — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 29, 2019

But wait, there were tears, too. Grant shared a photo of himself “overcome with emotion” as his daughter read Streisand’s message to him over the phone.

My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read me @BarbraStreisand ‘s tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago. Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion. My ‘Message in a bottle’ miracle. 😭😍😇 pic.twitter.com/bJMko098we — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 30, 2019

A happy ending all around.