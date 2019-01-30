Barbra Streisand Answers Richard E. Grant's Fan Letter 47 Years Later

Richard E. Grant is riding a career high as a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee for the film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” ― but nothing prepared him for validation from Barbra Streisand.
The 61-year-old actor on Tuesday posted a picture of himself outside Streisand’s house with a fan letter he wrote to the legendary performer when he was 14.
“You don’t know me yet,” he wrote to Streisand, who won a Best Actress Oscar for 1968′s “Funny Girl.” Grant went on to invite the star to get away from the limelight and heal from her breakup with Ryan O’Neal by staying at Grant’s family home in Swaziland.
Babs apparently didn’t reply then, but she did this time: “What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14! and look at u now!”
Streisand praised Grant’s performance in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and, well, it’s everything a Streisand devotee could ever want.
Grant thanked her and joked about his unannounced visit.
But wait, there were tears, too. Grant shared a photo of himself “overcome with emotion” as his daughter read Streisand’s message to him over the phone.
A happy ending all around.