10 People Reportedly Injured Following Frightening Stampede At Brooklyn Arena

A number of fans leaving a Brooklyn, New York, boxing match found themselves exiting in a terrifying stampede on Saturday.

Ten people suffered injuries after a “sound disturbance” — a sound fans originally described as gunfire on social media — caused a stampede at the Barclays Center, a New York Police Department detective told ESPN.

There were reportedly no serious injuries, the detective said in an interview with ESPN, though the panic caused people exiting the arena to run back inside.

Pictures and videos from the scene show fans running around and damage inside the arena after the fight on Saturday.

Panicked crowd inside the Barclays. People running after the Tank Davis fight. Not sure what happened pic.twitter.com/OgwdwWQaU0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 29, 2022

I'm good now - just hanging out outside Barclays and chilling at this point. But you should see the inside of Barclays - that stampede left a total mess. Glass and tables broken, random slippers, shoes, bags, etc. that people left behind so they could run... insane pic.twitter.com/mXrAN6mQrr — Brother Mouzone (@mouzonebrother) May 29, 2022

Omg I think someone was shooting at Barclay's just now. Huge stampede near the exit. Literally had to jump on the floor for cover. #Barclayscenter #stampede #DavisvsRomero pic.twitter.com/vKZntop40H — Thakidfrombk (@thakidfrombk) May 29, 2022

Frightening moments. Hundreds of fans started to rush back into the arena from the concourse. People -- including media -- ducking for cover. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

The stampede caught attention on social media in part due to tennis star Naomi Osaka, who was in attendance at the arena, as she tweeted about seeing fans move out of the arena.

I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022