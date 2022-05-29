10 People Reportedly Injured Following Frightening Stampede At Brooklyn Arena

A number of fans leaving a Brooklyn, New York, boxing match found themselves exiting in a terrifying stampede on Saturday.
Ten people suffered injuries after a “sound disturbance” — a sound fans originally described as gunfire on social media — caused a stampede at the Barclays Center, a New York Police Department detective told ESPN.
There were reportedly no serious injuries, the detective said in an interview with ESPN, though the panic caused people exiting the arena to run back inside.
Pictures and videos from the scene show fans running around and damage inside the arena after the fight on Saturday.
The stampede caught attention on social media in part due to tennis star Naomi Osaka, who was in attendance at the arena, as she tweeted about seeing fans move out of the arena.
The “sound disturbance” that prompted the panic comes not long after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 21 people dead and the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting that left 10 people dead.