After video of a man attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window early Monday went viral, police in Washington state announced they had arrested a suspect.

Security camera footage released by Auburn Police Department showed the man, from the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, trying to loop a zip tie on the female employee’s arm as she passed him change.

The barista, who was working alone, broke free and the man drove off.

Watch the video here:

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

“After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case,” police announced on Wednesday.

The footage has garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter.