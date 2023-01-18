What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will

Texas Republican Wants Food Made Of Aborted Fetuses Labeled

Shocking New Photo Shows Serious Injuries On Memphis Man Who Died In Police Custody

Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Declared Unfit To Stand Trial For Rape

Married Couple And Son Sentenced For Killing Security Guard After COVID Mask Row

Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jenna Ortega Catches Herself Accidentally Saying A Crappy Word In Interview

Lawsuit Accuses CPAC Chair Of Groping Herschel Walker Staff Member

We Should All Be Paying Attention To The San Francisco Reparations Proposal

Channing Tatum Reflects On Split From Jenna Dewan: It Was ‘Exactly What I Needed’

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Seth Meyers Decodes Trump's 'We'll Handle That' Warning To Ron DeSantis

U.S. Newsviral videoWashington kidnapping

Driver Tries To Kidnap Barista Through Drive-Thru Window

A suspect was arrested in the early-morning attack in Auburn, Washington, after video of the attempted abduction went viral.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

After video of a man attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window early Monday went viral, police in Washington state announced they had arrested a suspect.

Security camera footage released by Auburn Police Department showed the man, from the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, trying to loop a zip tie on the female employee’s arm as she passed him change.

The barista, who was working alone, broke free and the man drove off.

Watch the video here:

“After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case,” police announced on Wednesday.

The footage has garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, faces attempted kidnapping and other charges, KIRO-TV reported.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community