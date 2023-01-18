After video of a man attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window early Monday went viral, police in Washington state announced they had arrested a suspect.
Security camera footage released by Auburn Police Department showed the man, from the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, trying to loop a zip tie on the female employee’s arm as she passed him change.
The barista, who was working alone, broke free and the man drove off.
Watch the video here:
“After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case,” police announced on Wednesday.
The footage has garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter.
The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, faces attempted kidnapping and other charges, KIRO-TV reported.