What's Hot

Alison Brie's Extreme Valentine Move Actually Worked On An Old Boyfriend

Georgia Police Officer Arrested In Death Of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

China Threatens U.S. Entities Over Downing Of Balloon

New York Times Contributors Slam Paper's Trans Coverage

Penn Badgley Doubles Down On Sex Scenes Stance

Warren Calls Out Buttigieg, Vilsack For Failing To Stop Monopolies

Angela Bassett On Austin Butler's Elvis Voice: 'You Have To Bid It Farewell'

Raquel Welch's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Steven Spielberg Pays Tom Cruise A Bonkers Compliment As They Hug

Priscilla Presley Slams Bam Margera For Claiming She Gifted Him Personal Elvis Items

Shelter-In-Place Reinstated After I-10 Hazardous Spill in Arizona

Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety, Calls It 'Greatest Thing I've Ever Done'

EntertainmentPlastic SurgeryMattelBarney

Barney The Dinosaur's Glow Up Is Causing A Stir On Twitter

The purple dinosaur looks like he's had a bunch of work done.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The "comprehensive revitalization" of Barney the dinosaur.
The "comprehensive revitalization" of Barney the dinosaur.
Mattel

Even Barney the dinosaur is getting sucked into the entertainment industry’s beauty standards.

Toy company Mattel announced Monday its relaunch of the Barney franchise, touting a “comprehensive revitalization” of the purple dinosaur’s brand across TV, film and YouTube content as well as with children’s toys, books, clothing and more.

The friendly dinosaur became a household name during his time on American TV screens. The “Barney & Friends” show aired on PBS from 1992 until 2010.

The new Barney will make his debut in 2024. Unlike the original, he will be animated ― so no more actor dressing up in a chunky purple dinosaur suit.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” Mattel executive Josh Silverman said in a press release. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

What didn’t stand the test of time, though, was Barney’s look, which some social media users felt had been... enhanced. Though the T. rex’s appearance changed from time to time over his years on TV, the new Barney proved controversial.

Here’s what the peanut gallery had to say:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community