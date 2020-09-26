Poll Ranks Barack And Michelle Obama As The World's Most Admired Man And Woman

Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle are the most admired man and woman in the world, according to poll results released by YouGov on Friday.

Other prominent people high on the list included Chinese President Xi Jinping, who ranked third, the Dalai Lama, eighth, businessman and entrepreneur Elon Musk, ninth, Russian President Vladimir Putin, 12th, and President Donald Trump, 15th.

YouGov, a British market research and data analytics company that has partnered with HuffPost in the past, has conducted annual polls on the world’s most admired individuals since 2014.

Since its inception, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates had consistently won the top spot for most admired man before dropping to second place this year.

Michelle Obama topped the list of the world’s most admired woman in 2019 ― a title that Jolie had previously laid claim to.

YouGov

According to YouGov’s analysis of the results, Barack Obama was notably more admired than Trump in all countries aside from Russia. In that nation, which U.S. intelligence officials have consistently said interfered in America’s 2016 election and is doing so again, Trump was the 11th most popular man and Obama the 15th.

On the women’s list, 12 of the top 20 most admired women are actors, singers or television personalities. The majority of admired men, in contrast, are active in politics, business or sports.

YouGov’s finding strictly within the U.S. found that Barack Obama again ranked first among men, followed by Trump, former President Jimmy Carter, actor Tom Hanks and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Michelle Obama held her number one spot among women, follow by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth II and Winfrey.

YouGov Here are the most popular men and women within the U.S., according to the new poll.

YouGov polled across 42 countries and territories and asked respondents: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

A figure’s “admiration score” was calculated by the respondents’ answers to two questions ― whether they admired the person at all or whether the individual was the one they admired the most.