Republican Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.) on Sunday repeatedly refused to condemn President Donald Trump for defending protesters’ calls to “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with Barrasso instead praising the former president for bringing “a lot of energy to the party.”

“This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asked Barrasso four times whether he, or his party, takes issue with Trump defending calls by his supporters to kill the former vice president. Each time, Barrasso deflected.

“President Trump brings a lot of energy to the party. He’s an enduring force. Elections are about the future, not the past,” he responded at one point.

.@SenJohnBarrasso refuses to give direct answer when pressed by @GStephanopoulos on former Pres. Trump appearing to defend Jan. 6 rioters who chanted “hang Mike Pence” in interview with @jonkarl, says: “The Republican Party is incredibly united right now." https://t.co/Z5rKolzuVD pic.twitter.com/89g2EHH5eU — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 14, 2021

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl had asked Trump in a recent interview whether he was concerned about Pence’s safety during the attack, which left five people dead.

Trump said he wasn’t worried about Pence, reasoning that he thought the vice president was “well-protected” and he “had heard he was in very good shape.”

When I interviewed Trump for "Betrayal" and asked him about his supporters chanting "Hang Mike Pence", he didn't condemn them, he defended them. Here's a clip from the interview. More audio from the genuinely shocking interview will air Sunday on @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/MlnhTgw8Cu — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 12, 2021

When Karl pressed that the rioters were chanting “hang Mike Pence,” Trump, who had publicly criticized Pence for failing to overturn the 2020 election result, came to their defense.

“Well the people were very angry,” Trump replied. “Because it’s common sense. ... How can you, if you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass on a fraudulent vote?”

Republican Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.), in a separate interview Sunday with CNN’s “State of the Union,” offered a different take on Trump’s comments, saying he personally saw the gallows that had been constructed by Trump supporters outside the Capitol. Trump’s behavior is “not right” nor “appropriate,” he said.