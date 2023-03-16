ShoppingFashionStylejeans

Here's How To Style Barrel-Leg Jeans, The Fashion Trend You're Seeing Evrywhere

This popular silhouette is everywhere right now. We asked stylists how to incorporate it into your wardrobe.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://levis.pfm4.net/c/2706071/366459/5398?subId1=640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.levi.com%2FUS%2Fen_US%2Flevis-made-crafted%2Flevis-made-crafted-for-women%2Fbarrel-womens-jeans%2Fp%2F293150040" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Levi&#x27;s barrel-leg jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://levis.pfm4.net/c/2706071/366459/5398?subId1=640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.levi.com%2FUS%2Fen_US%2Flevis-made-crafted%2Flevis-made-crafted-for-women%2Fbarrel-womens-jeans%2Fp%2F293150040" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Levi's barrel-leg jeans</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fframe%2Fclothing%2Fstraight-leg%2Fbarrel-high-rise-tapered-jeans%2F1647597298687644" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Frame&#x27;s barrel high rise jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fframe%2Fclothing%2Fstraight-leg%2Fbarrel-high-rise-tapered-jeans%2F1647597298687644" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Frame's barrel high rise jeans</a>, <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383244/5553?subId1=640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D857478002%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gap&#x27;s high rise barrel jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383244/5553?subId1=640fcbebe4b0a3902d2c883e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D857478002%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Gap's high rise barrel jeans</a>
Levi's, Net-A-Porter, Gap
Levi's barrel-leg jeans, Frame's barrel high rise jeans, Gap's high rise barrel jeans

Fashion trends come, go and then resurface — especially when it comes to jeans. The once-dominant skinny jean silhouette has taken a back seat while nostalgic ’90s style loose-fitting jeans are having a moment that doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon.

And speaking of jeans with a roomier fit, there’s one trend that’s taking TikTok by storm: barrel jeans. These jeans feature a high waist and — like the name suggests — exaggerated barrel-like wide legs that finish with a tapered hem. With their unique design, it can be difficult to figure out how to style these jeans, which is why we asked actual stylists for their best tips on how to sport them in a flattering way.

Tamra Byrd, a Dallas-based fashion stylist, told HuffPost over email that the key to styling barrel-leg jeans is to focus on your proportions.

“Since barrel jeans are wider through the thigh and crop at the ankle, you should try a top option that is more fitted or closer to the body,” she said.

Byrd suggested pairing barrel jeans with a bodysuit, crop top or a slightly oversized top or jacket. “When choosing a crop top or jacket, make sure it stops either at the waistline or slightly above the waistline of the jean,” she said.

If you’re interested in hopping on the barrel jean trend, we asked Byrd and other stylists for their favorite pairs below, plus added few cutes ones we found ourselves to refresh your wardrobe.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Sedona barrel-leg jeans
Byrd's go-to barrel jean is from Banana Republic, which offers an array of options in this style.

"I love the wash and seam details! I also love that the price point is under $100 for all of their barrel-leg jean options which for me totally makes sense for trend denim," Byrd said.

These light wash jeans come in women's regular, tall and petite sizes from 00/24-20/35.
$45 at Banana Republic
2
Levi's
Levi's barrel jeans
This pair of Levi's comes at the recommendation of Aisya Washington, a New York City-based fashion stylist who echoed Byrd's suggestion of pairing barrel leg jeans with bodysuits and crop tops.

"Go toward more of a chic tailored look to compliment the cool silhouette the jeans give. They are definitely statement jeans, so you want to think about the jeans first and then how you want to style them," she told me over email.

These barrel jeans from Levi's feature an ankle length and emphasized curved leg. They come in women's sizes 23-32 and in medium and light washes.
$188 at Levi's
3
Net-A-Porter
Frame barrel high-rise tapered jeans
New York City-based fashion stylist and image consultant Nyasia Rudolph is a fan of Frame's barrel-leg jeans and says they are currently on her wishlist. When styling barrel-leg jeans with tops and shoes, she said balance is the most important factor.

"If the leg is wide, we want to make sure the top is more fitted to balance the eye. The great thing about this trend is these jeans can be worn a number of different ways, so it's all about which shoe goes with what look for the day," she told me over email.

These black Frame barrel-leg jeans are made from rigid denim and feature a high-rise waist. They come in women's sizes 23-33.
$270 at Net-A-Porter
4
Net-A-Porter
Frame long barrel high-rise tapered jeans
Because you can never have too many jeans, and Frame's barrel leg jeans were deemed as among the best you can get by both Rudolph and Washington, we included an additional pair for you to check out. These stretchy, dark-wash jeans come in women's sizes 23-32. They're tapered at the hem and have a high-rise waist.
$270 at Net-A-Porter
5
Free People
Free People Westward barrel jeans
Bringing a barrel leg silhouette and tapered ankle-length crop, these rigid denim jeans from Free People come in women's sizes 24-32.
$78 at Free People
6
Gap
Gap high-rise barrel jeans
The great thing about Gap jeans is the variety of styles that include regular, petite andtall sizing, complete with different inseam length options. And this pair of barrel-leg jeans is no different. Featuring a high-rise length, these roomy white denim wash jeans are perfect for pairing with your favorite pair of spring sandals or sneakers. They come in women's sizes 24-35 in regular, tall and petite.
$31 at Gap
7
Everlane
Everlane utility barrel pants
Though not technically jeans, we couldn't resist including these utility barrel pants from Everlane that come in green, black, white, copper brown, light brown and navy blue. Made with lightweight cotton twill, these pants offer a high-rise fit, curve leg and cropped hem. They come in women's sizes 000-16 with tall lengths available.
$98 at Everlane
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A swingy poplin shirtdress

These Under-$50 Spring Dresses From Walmart Are Actually So Nice-Looking

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

6 Personality Traits That May Secretly Be ADHD

Home & Living

What Does ‘OK’ Actually Stand For?

Food & Drink

The Best Time To Eat Breakfast If You Work Out In The Morning, According To Experts

Wellness

People Are Using PRP Treatments To Help With Fertility — But Do They Work?

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

7 Myths About Heart Health That Just Aren’t True Anymore

Style & Beauty

At-Home Skin Care Devices Dermatologists REALLY Need You To Stop Using

Shopping

Check Out These Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Shopping

Real Wedding Guest-Approved Shoes That Will Have You Dancing All Night

Shopping

Ulta’s Enormous Beauty Sale Will Save You 50% On Your Favorite Products

Work/Life

It's Equal Pay Day. Check The Pay Gap In Your State.

Shopping

The Best Concealers For Anyone Who Doesn't Like The Look Of Makeup

Shopping

The Meal Delivery Kit That Actually Passes Muster With A Serious Home Cook

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Pies In Each State

Shopping

31 Genius Problem-Solving Products That Are Looking For A Home

Home & Living

This British Detective Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Twisted Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

Do You Text Your Grandkids? Read This Before Accidentally Making A Big Mistake.

Parenting

The Rudest Things You Can Do At A Baby Shower

Food & Drink

Chefs Swear By These Store-Bought Mixes For Perfectly Fluffy Pancakes

Shopping

Not A Fan Of White Noise? These Products Might Be Better For Your Unique Brain

Shopping

This Genius Shopping Hack Will Help You Find Your Signature Fragrance

Shopping

39 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

Shopping

If You've Become The Forgot-My-Coffee Meme, These 8 Products May Help

Shopping

13 Lego Sets (For Every Age) That You Can Only Get At Walmart

Shopping

This Is Not a Drill: The TikTok-Viral Stanley Tumbler Just Launched New Colors At Target

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

'An Elephant Sitting On My Chest': How It Feels To Live With Long COVID

Shopping

The Best Gadgets From Amazon For People Who Are On Their Phones All Day

Shopping

Podiatrists Shared The Best Products For Make Walking More Comfortable — And They're Not What You Think

Shopping

These Are The Comfortable Shoes That Nurses Wear For Standing All Day Long

Food & Drink

How This TikTok Food Influencer Got 3 Million Followers Without Any Cooking Expertise

Relationships

23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Style & Beauty

What Your Massage Therapist Knows About You After 1 Session

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Home & Living

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here's What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Shopping

Reviewers Actually Shoveled Snow In These Hard-Working Gloves

Shopping

5 Explosively Floral Dresses Inspired By Lizzo’s Grammys Look

Shopping

22 Fitness Products Reviewers Said Helped Motivate Them To Work Out