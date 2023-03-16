Fashion trends come, go and then resurface — especially when it comes to jeans. The once-dominant skinny jean silhouette has taken a back seat while nostalgic ’90s style loose-fitting jeans are having a moment that doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon.
And speaking of jeans with a roomier fit, there’s one trend that’s taking TikTok by storm: barrel jeans. These jeans feature a high waist and — like the name suggests — exaggerated barrel-like wide legs that finish with a tapered hem. With their unique design, it can be difficult to figure out how to style these jeans, which is why we asked actual stylists for their best tips on how to sport them in a flattering way.
Tamra Byrd, a Dallas-based fashion stylist, told HuffPost over email that the key to styling barrel-leg jeans is to focus on your proportions.
“Since barrel jeans are wider through the thigh and crop at the ankle, you should try a top option that is more fitted or closer to the body,” she said.
Byrd suggested pairing barrel jeans with a bodysuit, crop top or a slightly oversized top or jacket. “When choosing a crop top or jacket, make sure it stops either at the waistline or slightly above the waistline of the jean,” she said.
If you’re interested in hopping on the barrel jean trend, we asked Byrd and other stylists for their favorite pairs below, plus added few cutes ones we found ourselves to refresh your wardrobe.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Banana Republic Sedona barrel-leg jeans
Byrd's go-to barrel jean is from Banana Republic, which offers an array of options
in this style.
"I love the wash and seam details! I also love that the price point is under $100 for all of their barrel-leg jean options which for me totally makes sense for trend denim," Byrd said.
These light wash jeans come in women's regular, tall and petite sizes from 00/24-20/35.
Levi's barrel jeans
This pair of Levi's comes at the recommendation of Aisya Washington
, a New York City-based fashion stylist who echoed Byrd's suggestion of pairing barrel leg jeans with bodysuits and crop tops.
"Go toward more of a chic tailored look to compliment the cool silhouette the jeans give. They are definitely statement jeans, so you want to think about the jeans first and then how you want to style them," she told me over email.
These barrel jeans from Levi's feature an ankle length and emphasized curved leg. They come in women's sizes 23-32 and in medium and light washes.
Frame barrel high-rise tapered jeans
New York City-based fashion stylist and image consultant Nyasia Rudolph
is a fan of Frame's barrel-leg jeans and says they are currently on her wishlist. When styling barrel-leg jeans with tops and shoes, she said balance is the most important factor.
"If the leg is wide, we want to make sure the top is more fitted to balance the eye. The great thing about this trend is these jeans can be worn a number of different ways, so it's all about which shoe goes with what look for the day," she told me over email.
These black Frame barrel-leg jeans are made from rigid denim and feature a high-rise waist. They come in women's sizes 23-33.
Frame long barrel high-rise tapered jeans
Because you can never have too many jeans, and Frame's barrel leg jeans were deemed as among the best you can get by both Rudolph and Washington, we included an additional pair for you to check out. These stretchy, dark-wash jeans come in women's sizes 23-32. They're tapered at the hem and have a high-rise waist.
Free People Westward barrel jeans
Bringing a barrel leg silhouette and tapered ankle-length crop, these rigid denim jeans from Free People come in women's sizes 24-32.
Gap high-rise barrel jeans
The great thing about Gap jeans is the variety of styles that include regular, petite andtall
sizing, complete with different inseam length options. And this pair of barrel-leg jeans is no different. Featuring a high-rise length, these roomy white denim wash jeans are perfect for pairing with your favorite pair of spring sandals
or sneakers
. They come in women's sizes 24-35 in regular, tall and petite.
Everlane utility barrel pants
Though not technically jeans, we couldn't resist including these utility barrel pants from Everlane that come in green, black, white, copper brown, light brown and navy blue. Made with lightweight cotton twill, these pants offer a high-rise fit, curve leg and cropped hem. They come in women's sizes 000-16 with tall lengths available.