Beloved Central Park Owl Barry Killed In Crash

A year-old barred owl in Manhattan’s Central Park, a favorite of park strollers and birders, has died after apparently crashing into a park vehicle during a hunt for food.

The owl, named Barry by her fans, appeared to enjoy all the attention she got and almost seemed to hold poses for people snapping her photo.

“It is with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning,” said a statement from the Central Park Conservancy. “Flying low, likely in search of a meal, the barred owl made contact with a Conservancy maintenance vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m.” Friday morning.

Barry’s “presence in Central Park brought so much joy, reminding all of us that the Park is a vital green space for all New Yorker, including the wildlife that call it home.”

It’s with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning. pic.twitter.com/AYEV0gXZIr — Central Park (@CentralParkNYC) August 6, 2021

Tributes to Barry poured in on Twitter. But New Yorkers being New Yorkers, people were also suspicious about the details of Barry’s death. Many were skeptical that an owl, with excellent night vision, would crash into a vehicle.

I have questions. How could a nocturnal bird with incredibly sharp eyesight and hearing “make contact” with a vehicle? Was she run over by a speeding vehicle while she was feeding on her prey? Let’s hear an explanation. — Deborah Shapiro (@rhtkdjudo) August 6, 2021

Like all reports that I have read about death from vehicles, I extremely doubt that the owl collided with the van. Owls have very good Vision. Specially at night. Wtf? — melodie bryant (@bikeloveny) August 6, 2021

There should be an investigation into how this happened and how it can be prevented. There was one owl in the park and y’all managed to kill her. There should be better precautions to prevent other people and animals from getting killed by your vehicles. — JDumes (@jdumes98) August 6, 2021

That is so sad. We all loved Barry. I suppose it was an accident, cannot think of a reason why the park people would do it intentionally but if they would have drive slow may be it would have not happen or not with this results. We love you Barry — Sandra Critelli (@alexcritelli7) August 6, 2021

Oh no. She was a beautiful ambassador who made magic in the Park, and hopefully those inspired to come see her will continue to bird—and protect birds—in her memory. — Eagle Fandom BNF ☕️🦬 (@trenchologist) August 6, 2021

She took a chance on big city life and in turn brought us so much joy, especially during this pandemic nightmare. RIP majestic Barry, the Queen of Central Park 💔🦉 @BarryBarredOwl — Ma Clark (@MaClark71772093) August 6, 2021