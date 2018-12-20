Barry Jenkins Says Oprah Would Be An 'Amazing' Choice To Host The Oscars

Director Barry Jenkins has weighed in on who should host the 2019 Academy Awards, saying media mogul Oprah Winfrey would be an “amazing” choice.

The Oscar winner visited “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week to discuss his new film, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” in theaters nationwide on Dec. 25.

When asked by Colbert who he thought should host the Oscars in February, Jenkins immediately said Winfrey.

“I think Oprah would be an amazing host for the Oscars,” he said.

Another one for the Bucket List 😜🤪🤣 https://t.co/v9rNxLu5pz — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 18, 2018

The “Moonlight” director then referenced Winfrey’s famous “You get a car!” pronouncement from a 2004 episode of her talk show when she memorably gave everyone in her audience a new car.

“It would be like, ‘You get an Oscar! You get an Oscar!’” Jenkins said.

Earlier this month, comedian Kevin Hart announced that he was stepping down from hosting the Oscars amid outcry over his past homophobic tweets.

Colbert joined Jenkins in imagining Winfrey hosting the Academy Awards.