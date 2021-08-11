SPORTS

Baseball Player's Gloriously Smooth Slide Gets The Meme Treatment

Viewers set the clip of the artful Dodger to a range of sweet soundtracks.

Don’t we all wish we could be this smooth?

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner slid into home base so effortlessly Tuesday night that a clip of the moment is getting its own smooth soundtracks.

With the Dodgers leading 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Turner glided home in a move that was hailed as one of the most iconic of the Major League Baseball season.

The Dodgers went on to win 5-0.

The moment had enough wow factor to get fans’ creative juices flowing. 

It was set to a range of tunes:

And, of course, the DMs jokes were aplenty:

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Baseball Memes Los Angeles Dodgers