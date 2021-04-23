32 Basic Beauty Products To Try If Your Skin Care Routine Is Virtually Nonexistent

If it’s been a minute since you’ve engaged in a skin care routine, you may be wondering what products you need to use on a regular basis. If you’re stuck on choosing a product (or two), we’re here to help you out. Below are a bunch of skin savers — ranging from moisture-rich cleansers to tiny acne patches — that can help you achieve a brighter, smoother and more hydrated complexion.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
CeraVe foaming cleanser
2
A soothing oil blend to help moisturize thirsty skin
3
A Geologie subscription
4
A bottle of Garnier micellar water
5
A coconut lip mask for chapped lips
6
A Nuria gel cream moisturizer
7
A vitamin C cleanser
8
And a vitamin C serum for additional skin protection
9
A No7 water concentrate
10
A cruelty-free and vegan AHA and BHA toner
11
An exfoliating water gel
12
A CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser
13
An easy-to-use spot corrector
14
An AxV Beauty multitasking face oil
15
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
16
A Konjac body sponge
17
A multiuse skin care oil
18
A set of cucumber eye masks
19
A Nivea sunscreen
20
A bottle of Biossance squalane oil
21
A blackhead remover vacuum
22
A multiuse dark spot corrector
23
A brightening eye cream
24
An easy-to-use acne patch
25
A clarifying face mask
26
And a set of 16 face masks to pamper your skin
27
A rich moisturizer for your complexion
28
A rosewater facial spray
29
A Glossier Balm Dotcom lip balm
30
A hyaluronic acid serum
31
An alcohol-free Thayers toning mist
32
And a brightening facial scrub
