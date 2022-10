If you can't seem to keep up with the dust and messes, let a robot vacuum do the work for you

Your new robot BFF has an infrared sensor to avoid obstacles in its bath and drop-sensing technology so it doesn't fall down steps. It comes with a remote control, charging base (it automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean), AC power adapter, cleaning tool, an extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes, and five cable ties.My home has an open floor plan on the main level it's all hardwood floors. That is where I've set up the Eufy with a schedule to automatically begin vacuuming my house at 6:30am every day! That's right, I don't have to do anything, it just starts vacuuming all on its own at 6:30am. Our bedrooms are upstairs and we pretty much wake up between 6:30-7:00am anyway. The eufy is quiet. We can barely hear it from upstairs. I only hear 1 beep, and that's when it turns on. By 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m,-ish the Eufy finishes and docks itself back in the charging station.Once every week or so I've been cleaning the filters by just banging them out against the sink until all the dust is off of them.To think, I've been a loyal Dyson customer for 12 years but the key to getting a clean home is 2 parts (1) owning a powerful vacuum. (2) doing the chore of pushing it around. I've found that pushing around the vacuum isn't something I was good at remembering to do each week, or even every two weeks and so this eufy is just an unbelievable product because now I don't have to remember. It has never gotten stuck. It has never been a nuisance. It has never failed at docking itself in the charging station.Truly, our Eufy is life changing. I highly, highly recommend this product." — Amazon Customer