Loose Bat Terrorizes Spirit Airlines Passengers Mid-Flight

Well, here’s something scarier than Spirit Airlines’ arbitrary fees.

Passengers aboard one of the budget airline’s flights from North Carolina to New Jersey were spooked Wednesday morning when a bat randomly began flying around the cabin.

Peter Scattini, a 23-year-old passenger on the 6 a.m. flight from Charlotte to Newark, posted a video of the incident on Twitter that’ll make some want to clutch their emotional support animals.

me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”

me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019

“Me, twice a year: ‘i’ll never fly Spirit again.’ Me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars:” Scattini wrote before sharing a video of the flying mammal squeaking as it flew down the aisle.

Another passenger also tweeted about the experience. In the background of the video, you can hear a man say, “It’s the bat plane!”

Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom. @karenhunter pic.twitter.com/lV0HgHptjY — My friends call me Lisa (@adrilisasmiddle) July 31, 2019

In an email, Scattini told HuffPost why he decided to take a gamble on Spirit that fateful day.

“I’ve had multiple poor experiences on Spirit, but their fares are consistently the cheapest and I had to buy a last minute flight to New York for an audition,” Scattini, a professional actor and videographer said. “So Spirit made the most sense!”

The bat appeared 30 minutes into the roughly 90-minute flight, according to Scattini.

“Passengers started screaming and yelling, and very quickly things devolved into chaos,” Scattini told HuffPost.

He also added on Twitter:

“Where it came from? No idea. Eventually someone trapped it between a book & a cup and then locked it in one of the restrooms for the remainder of the trip.”

i also want to make clear that this bat appeared WHILE WE WERE 30 MINUTES INTO OUR FLIGHT. Where it came from? No idea. Eventually someone trapped it between a book & a cup and then locked it in one of the restrooms for the remainder of the trip #spiritairlines @SpiritAirlines https://t.co/1Z6ivdZjjn — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) August 1, 2019

Scattini estimated that the whole ordeal lasted about five minutes. He said the crew was very quick to calm people down and made sure that everyone was OK and had not been bitten. After determining there was no need to stop, “we continue the flight through to Newark,” he said.

It’s unclear how and when the bat was removed from the plane, and Scattini said he wasn’t sure what happened to it.

i hope! someone trapped it between a book and a cup & then locked it in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight- i’d assume animal control was called but i don’t know what the verdict was — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) August 2, 2019

Spirit Airlines did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment. But the company did leave a comment on one of Scattini’s tweets.

We certainly want to address this for you. Please DM us your reservation information when you have a chance. — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 1, 2019

Scattini said that after his tweet went viral, Spirit reached out to him and offered a $50 flight voucher.

“Once I expressed displeasure with this, they refunded the cost of the flight,” he told HuffPost.

Considering that the 2017 American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked Spirit dead last, Twitter users who saw Scattini’s video had plenty to say.

Here’s hoping that Dwight Schrute from “The Office” wasn’t somehow responsible for all of this.